8692 Waksman Place

3BR 3+ BA in Laureate Park-Lake Nona, 4 Level nearly New Rental Townhome, 2 Car Garage, End Unit, All Wood Flooring, Walk In Showers, 4th Floor Observation Deck! - Nearly New!! Built in 2017 - this is an opportunity of a lifetime to live in Laureate Park!! This is a 4 level - end unit townhome (lots and lots of windows) with special treats on all levels!! The entry level features a large bedroom with a private bathroom - walk in tiled shower, granite counter tops and access to the 2 Car Garage and two storage closets. The second level is just one of your living areas - yes!! Open Concept - fully equipped kitchen which includes a huge center island for casual dining and room for formal dining, and a great area for chilling!! There is also one of two half baths on this floor. All granite counter tops and stainless appliances - plus a pantry!! This home has more than enough storage - good luck trying to fill all the closets!!



The third level features 2 master suites with gigantic walk in closets, laundry area and more storage!! The master ensuites have granite counter tops and walk in floor to ceiling tiled showers. The fourth and TOP LEVEL - you guessed it - another living area with the second of 2 half bathrooms. Walk out on to the observation deck and take in the view!!



For you convenience there is additional parking out back! Basic Cable included with the rent:

DAIS:

1000x1000 mbps (1GIG!)

85 Standard Definition Channels

17 HI Definition Channels, including local

53 Digital Music Channels



The amenities are too numerous to mention - check this out: https://www.laureateparkhoa.com/uploads/5/8/8/5/58851205/18_aug_lpnewresident.pdf and discover what you are in store for!!

SCHOOLS:

Lake Nona High School

Lake Nona Middle School

Laureate Park Elementary



PETS allowed, breed restrictions - additional deposit and fees apply - Ask Agent.

2 Replacement Filters - fees required



*$20 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies - Property has 2 filters

*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee Appklies



HOA application and fees apply - Ask Agent



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



