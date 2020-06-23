All apartments in Orlando
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
8692 Waksman Place
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

8692 Waksman Place

8692 Waksman Place · No Longer Available
Location

8692 Waksman Place, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
cable included
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3BR 3+ BA in Laureate Park-Lake Nona, 4 Level nearly New Rental Townhome, 2 Car Garage, End Unit, All Wood Flooring, Walk In Showers, 4th Floor Observation Deck! - Nearly New!! Built in 2017 - this is an opportunity of a lifetime to live in Laureate Park!! This is a 4 level - end unit townhome (lots and lots of windows) with special treats on all levels!! The entry level features a large bedroom with a private bathroom - walk in tiled shower, granite counter tops and access to the 2 Car Garage and two storage closets. The second level is just one of your living areas - yes!! Open Concept - fully equipped kitchen which includes a huge center island for casual dining and room for formal dining, and a great area for chilling!! There is also one of two half baths on this floor. All granite counter tops and stainless appliances - plus a pantry!! This home has more than enough storage - good luck trying to fill all the closets!!

The third level features 2 master suites with gigantic walk in closets, laundry area and more storage!! The master ensuites have granite counter tops and walk in floor to ceiling tiled showers. The fourth and TOP LEVEL - you guessed it - another living area with the second of 2 half bathrooms. Walk out on to the observation deck and take in the view!!

For you convenience there is additional parking out back! Basic Cable included with the rent:
DAIS:
1000x1000 mbps (1GIG!)
85 Standard Definition Channels
17 HI Definition Channels, including local
53 Digital Music Channels

The amenities are too numerous to mention - check this out: https://www.laureateparkhoa.com/uploads/5/8/8/5/58851205/18_aug_lpnewresident.pdf and discover what you are in store for!!
Contact us today to schedule a showing!

What are you waiting for? Everything is here at Laureate Park only one thing is missing, YOU!!

WATCH VIDEO https://youtu.be/6awEybPlNj0

SCHOOLS:
Lake Nona High School
Lake Nona Middle School
Laureate Park Elementary

PETS allowed, breed restrictions - additional deposit and fees apply - Ask Agent.
2 Replacement Filters - fees required

Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.

Applications can be completed online and are procssed in the order they are received:
https://onpointpropertytech.appfolio.com/listings/detail/f0e31e8b-5ba0-4262-a38a-36ddcccd37bc

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!
Call 407-378-2800 to see this property.
https://onpointpropertytech.appfolio.com/listings/detail/f0e31e8b-5ba0-4262-a38a-36ddcccd37bc
http://propertymanagementpros.com/locations/orlando-florida/

*$20 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies - Property has 2 filters
*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee Appklies

HOA application and fees apply - Ask Agent

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5402950)

