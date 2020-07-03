8658 FARTHINGTON WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool garage

With every detail masterfully crafted, this single-story “Cromwell” model by Issa homes presents relaxed living inside the gates of Lake Nona Golf & Country Club. The 3,569-square-foot residence offers four bedrooms and five full bathrooms overlooking sparkling water views. Beautiful finishes, both inside and out, enhance the home’s open floor plan. One-of-a-kind features such as travertine marble floors, European-style wood cabinetry and custom crown molding throughout promote the home’s superior design. Interior living spaces include a formal dining area and a spacious kitchen complete with large center island, walk-in pantry, breakfast bar and separate dining table. The great room opens to a covered terrace, multi-level deck and south-facing swimming pool with stunning water views. Off of the great room, the large master suite includes arched windows, dual walk-in closets, and a master bathroom complete with garden tub, separate walk-in shower and large double vanities with granite countertops. Additional features include separate game room, laundry room, full pool bath off of the kitchen and a two-car garage with golf cart storage.