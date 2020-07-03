All apartments in Orlando
8658 FARTHINGTON WAY

8658 Farthington Way · No Longer Available
Location

8658 Farthington Way, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
With every detail masterfully crafted, this single-story “Cromwell” model by Issa homes presents relaxed living inside the gates of Lake Nona Golf & Country Club. The 3,569-square-foot residence offers four bedrooms and five full bathrooms overlooking sparkling water views. Beautiful finishes, both inside and out, enhance the home’s open floor plan. One-of-a-kind features such as travertine marble floors, European-style wood cabinetry and custom crown molding throughout promote the home’s superior design. Interior living spaces include a formal dining area and a spacious kitchen complete with large center island, walk-in pantry, breakfast bar and separate dining table. The great room opens to a covered terrace, multi-level deck and south-facing swimming pool with stunning water views. Off of the great room, the large master suite includes arched windows, dual walk-in closets, and a master bathroom complete with garden tub, separate walk-in shower and large double vanities with granite countertops. Additional features include separate game room, laundry room, full pool bath off of the kitchen and a two-car garage with golf cart storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8658 FARTHINGTON WAY have any available units?
8658 FARTHINGTON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8658 FARTHINGTON WAY have?
Some of 8658 FARTHINGTON WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8658 FARTHINGTON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8658 FARTHINGTON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8658 FARTHINGTON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8658 FARTHINGTON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8658 FARTHINGTON WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8658 FARTHINGTON WAY offers parking.
Does 8658 FARTHINGTON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8658 FARTHINGTON WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8658 FARTHINGTON WAY have a pool?
Yes, 8658 FARTHINGTON WAY has a pool.
Does 8658 FARTHINGTON WAY have accessible units?
No, 8658 FARTHINGTON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8658 FARTHINGTON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8658 FARTHINGTON WAY has units with dishwashers.

