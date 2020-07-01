All apartments in Orlando
Orlando, FL
8632 Elder Lane
Last updated July 1 2020

8632 Elder Lane

8632 Elder Lane · (407) 496-7616
Location

8632 Elder Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8632 Elder Lane · Avail. now

$2,175

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1830 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
conference room
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Unique Location Town House at Village Walk Lake Nona - Unique Town House with spectacular lake front and club house view from two miles from Medical City. This three-bedroom, three-bath property is packed with exceptional features and offers a maintenance-free lifestyle. INTERNET and CABLE ,ALARM SYSTEM, LANDSCAPING and Recreational areas ARE INCLUDED WITH THE RENT. Inside of this beautiful Community there is a GAS STATION,MINI-SUPERMARKET,DELI and PIZZA Place face to the Pool, Party and Conference Room, LIBRARY, HAIR SALON AND SPA. The floor plan includes ceramic tile throughout (with carpet in the bedrooms), three spacious bedrooms including master bedroom with generously sized closet, master bathroom with his/hers vanities and separate shower and Listello tile. Kitchen includes stainless appliances with granite surface counter-tops. Village Walk is a 24-hour guarded and gated community complete with a town center, fitness center, two community pools, tennis courts, and paved biking and walking trails that meander around lovely lakes and and bridges. Must see it has the almost all the upgrades as the model Town House . Call Listing Agent Laura Alves 407-4967616 for more information and showings request.

(RLNE3167911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8632 Elder Lane have any available units?
8632 Elder Lane has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8632 Elder Lane have?
Some of 8632 Elder Lane's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8632 Elder Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8632 Elder Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8632 Elder Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8632 Elder Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8632 Elder Lane offer parking?
No, 8632 Elder Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8632 Elder Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8632 Elder Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8632 Elder Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8632 Elder Lane has a pool.
Does 8632 Elder Lane have accessible units?
No, 8632 Elder Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8632 Elder Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8632 Elder Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
