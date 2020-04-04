All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

860 N Orange Ave #370

860 N Orange Ave Unit 370 · No Longer Available
Location

860 N Orange Ave Unit 370, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
pool table
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful Studio Condo with a Pool View @ Park North Downtown Orlando. - Beautiful Studio Condo with a Pool View from your Private Balcony and Wood Floors @ Park North Downtown Orlando.
Property is freshly painted and has new stainless steel appliances.
Amenities include a private fountain courtyard with tropical plants and plant trees, upscale club room with pool table, big screen TV, party facilities with kitchen & bar available for resident functions. Building also includes a state of the art exercise and fitness room, breathtaking tropical 2 pool areas, business center with computers & Internet access. In the heart of Downtown Orlando within walking distance to Lake Ivanhoe, Antique Row, shopping,& restaurants.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2584706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 N Orange Ave #370 have any available units?
860 N Orange Ave #370 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 860 N Orange Ave #370 have?
Some of 860 N Orange Ave #370's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 N Orange Ave #370 currently offering any rent specials?
860 N Orange Ave #370 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 N Orange Ave #370 pet-friendly?
Yes, 860 N Orange Ave #370 is pet friendly.
Does 860 N Orange Ave #370 offer parking?
No, 860 N Orange Ave #370 does not offer parking.
Does 860 N Orange Ave #370 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 860 N Orange Ave #370 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 N Orange Ave #370 have a pool?
Yes, 860 N Orange Ave #370 has a pool.
Does 860 N Orange Ave #370 have accessible units?
No, 860 N Orange Ave #370 does not have accessible units.
Does 860 N Orange Ave #370 have units with dishwashers?
No, 860 N Orange Ave #370 does not have units with dishwashers.
