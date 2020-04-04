860 N Orange Ave #370

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard gym pool pool table internet access pet friendly

Beautiful Studio Condo with a Pool View @ Park North Downtown Orlando. - Beautiful Studio Condo with a Pool View from your Private Balcony and Wood Floors @ Park North Downtown Orlando.

Property is freshly painted and has new stainless steel appliances.

Amenities include a private fountain courtyard with tropical plants and plant trees, upscale club room with pool table, big screen TV, party facilities with kitchen & bar available for resident functions. Building also includes a state of the art exercise and fitness room, breathtaking tropical 2 pool areas, business center with computers & Internet access. In the heart of Downtown Orlando within walking distance to Lake Ivanhoe, Antique Row, shopping,& restaurants.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2584706)