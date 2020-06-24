All apartments in Orlando
8582 Tavistock Lakes Blvd.

8582 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8582 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
community garden
dog park
gym
parking
playground
garage
yoga
1/1 Garage Apartment in Laureate Park Lake Nona- MOVE IN SPECIAL! - MOVE IN SPECIAL- $1395 for the first 3 months, increase to $1450 for remainder of lease if leased by 5/15/2020.
1/1 beautiful apartment located in Laureate Park/Medical City in Lake Nona. Utilities (water, electric) included in rental amount- Additional fee to HOA to utilize community amenities such as the aquatic center and fitness center. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets and a eat at counter that overlooks the living room. Tile in all areas except the stairs and bedroom. One car parking space in garage and driveway outside garage next to apartment. Laundry hookups in the apartment. This fantastic location in Laureate Park is across from the aquatic center, fitness center, restaurants, and is a very short walk to the community garden, play grounds, parks, lakes, dog park. Only 3 minute stroll to Crescent Park where activities happen weekly (i.e., screen on the green, yoga, food trucks, etc.). Elementary school just blocks away. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2895925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8582 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. have any available units?
8582 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8582 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. have?
Some of 8582 Tavistock Lakes Blvd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8582 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
8582 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8582 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8582 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 8582 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 8582 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. offers parking.
Does 8582 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8582 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8582 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. have a pool?
No, 8582 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 8582 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 8582 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 8582 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8582 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
