8582 Tavistock Lakes Blvd.

1/1 Garage Apartment in Laureate Park Lake Nona- MOVE IN SPECIAL! - MOVE IN SPECIAL- $1395 for the first 3 months, increase to $1450 for remainder of lease if leased by 5/15/2020.

1/1 beautiful apartment located in Laureate Park/Medical City in Lake Nona. Utilities (water, electric) included in rental amount- Additional fee to HOA to utilize community amenities such as the aquatic center and fitness center. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets and a eat at counter that overlooks the living room. Tile in all areas except the stairs and bedroom. One car parking space in garage and driveway outside garage next to apartment. Laundry hookups in the apartment. This fantastic location in Laureate Park is across from the aquatic center, fitness center, restaurants, and is a very short walk to the community garden, play grounds, parks, lakes, dog park. Only 3 minute stroll to Crescent Park where activities happen weekly (i.e., screen on the green, yoga, food trucks, etc.). Elementary school just blocks away. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.



