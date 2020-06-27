8492 Northlake Pkwy

Amenities

Water's Edge-8492 Northlake Parkway Orlando FL 32827 - Waters Edge is a gated community within rare opportunity for waterfront living. Set on the shores of Lake Nona. Waters Edge houses charming residences alongside a boat storage areas. The neighborhood also features private basketball and tennis courts, a furnished clubhouse available for small gatherings and events, a gated entrance, acres of athletic fields, playgrounds and a beautiful community pool with tables and chairs. YMCA Family membership included on this property. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED



HOA applications fees will credited back if approved by the HOA during October 2019.



There is a HOA pre-approval process that needs be done $150.00 per applicant at www.tenantev.com (normal turnaround time is around two weeks).



(RLNE3243800)