All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 8492 Northlake Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
8492 Northlake Pkwy
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:26 PM

8492 Northlake Pkwy

8492 Northlake Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8492 Northlake Parkway, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Water's Edge-8492 Northlake Parkway Orlando FL 32827 - Waters Edge is a gated community within rare opportunity for waterfront living. Set on the shores of Lake Nona. Waters Edge houses charming residences alongside a boat storage areas. The neighborhood also features private basketball and tennis courts, a furnished clubhouse available for small gatherings and events, a gated entrance, acres of athletic fields, playgrounds and a beautiful community pool with tables and chairs. YMCA Family membership included on this property. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED

HOA applications fees will credited back if approved by the HOA during October 2019.

There is a HOA pre-approval process that needs be done $150.00 per applicant at www.tenantev.com (normal turnaround time is around two weeks).

(RLNE3243800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8492 Northlake Pkwy have any available units?
8492 Northlake Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8492 Northlake Pkwy have?
Some of 8492 Northlake Pkwy's amenities include pool, playground, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8492 Northlake Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
8492 Northlake Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8492 Northlake Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 8492 Northlake Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8492 Northlake Pkwy offer parking?
No, 8492 Northlake Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 8492 Northlake Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8492 Northlake Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8492 Northlake Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 8492 Northlake Pkwy has a pool.
Does 8492 Northlake Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 8492 Northlake Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 8492 Northlake Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 8492 Northlake Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane
Orlando, FL 32825
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd
Orlando, FL 32814
Palmetto At East Mil
4444 S Rio Grande Ave
Orlando, FL 32839
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane
Orlando, FL 32801
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr
Orlando, FL 32789

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach