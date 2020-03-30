8455 Laureate Blvd

All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

8455 Laureate Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8455 Laureate Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
dog park
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
1/1 Garage Apartment in Laureate Park! - Come see our One Bedroom Apartment located above the detached garage. This unit is located within in the Laureate Park Neighborhood in beautiful Lake Nona. This unit includes a stainless steal appliances and wall mounted flat screen televisions in both the living area and bedroom. There is a full sized washer and dryer within the third bay of the garage which is dedicated solely to this unit.

As a resident of Laureate Park you will enjoy the community amenities which include a Community Water Park, Fitness Center, Dog Park, Playground, along with Tennis, and Volleyball courts. In addition to local shops and restaurants you are also within minutes of the Orlando International Airport and Orlando's Medical City.

Water, Cable, and Internet included. Lawn Care also included.

SHOWINGS LINK - To schedule a showing, click here: https://secure.rently.com/properties/941944

360 VIRTUAL TOUR - https://www.nodalview.com/gu9j7FmzSTzhV4RZYcR6QM8F

HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://www.warnerquinlan.com/rental-requirements/

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

(RLNE4171812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

