8455 Laureate Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel gym dog park

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities dog park gym parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

1/1 Garage Apartment in Laureate Park! - Come see our One Bedroom Apartment located above the detached garage. This unit is located within in the Laureate Park Neighborhood in beautiful Lake Nona. This unit includes a stainless steal appliances and wall mounted flat screen televisions in both the living area and bedroom. There is a full sized washer and dryer within the third bay of the garage which is dedicated solely to this unit.



As a resident of Laureate Park you will enjoy the community amenities which include a Community Water Park, Fitness Center, Dog Park, Playground, along with Tennis, and Volleyball courts. In addition to local shops and restaurants you are also within minutes of the Orlando International Airport and Orlando's Medical City.



Water, Cable, and Internet included. Lawn Care also included.



SHOWINGS LINK - To schedule a showing, click here: https://secure.rently.com/properties/941944



360 VIRTUAL TOUR - https://www.nodalview.com/gu9j7FmzSTzhV4RZYcR6QM8F



HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://www.warnerquinlan.com/rental-requirements/



PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.



DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



(RLNE4171812)