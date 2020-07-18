All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 8453 Laureate Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
8453 Laureate Blvd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

8453 Laureate Blvd

8453 Laureate Boulevard · (407) 250-4800 ext. 106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8453 Laureate Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8453 Laureate Blvd · Avail. now

$2,695

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Spacious 4/3.5 in Laureate Park in Lake Nona - 8453 Laureate Blvd is located in the beautiful community of Laureate Park in the desirable Lake Nona area. This Stanford Floor plan built by Ashton Woods has all the options you could desire. A detached two car garage (third bay is for the use of the garage apartment located at 8455 Laureate Blvd). There is a Den downstairs which features brand new hard wood floors and a wall mounted flat screen television. The Family Room opens to the Kitchen and Breakfast Nook with ample windows allowing plenty of natural light. The Kitchen features 42” cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The Laundry Room with the washer and dryer included is located upstairs for your convenience. All four Bedrooms and the a spacious Loft have wall mounted flat screen televisions which completes the upstairs. The Master Bedroom is generously sized with dual sinks, glassed in shower, and a hard wood floored walk-in closet. Outside is a covered patio adjacent to the lovely backyard. As a resident of Laureate Park you will enjoy the community amenities which include a Community Water Park, Fitness Center, Dog Park, Playground, along with Tennis, and Volleyball courts. In addition to local shops and restaurants you are also within minutes of the Orlando International Airport and Orlando's Medical City. Water and lawn care included.

*** HOA require a $200 registration fee ***

This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligo’s billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.

INTERESTED IN A TOUR? – Call 407-543-1073 anytime for tour information.

360 VIRTUAL TOUR - https://bit.ly/2lq0Y9M

SHOWINGS - Register for a private tour by clicking this link: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/8453-laureate-blvd

READY TO APPLY? - Click here and complete the online application: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent

SECURITY DEPOSIT - No upfront security deposit option with Obligo for Renters who qualify for the Obligo service. If you do not qualify then a traditional upfront security deposit will be required.

TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE – Included with ALL leases is a $49 Tenant Benefit Package.

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission and HOA approval

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4117170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8453 Laureate Blvd have any available units?
8453 Laureate Blvd has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8453 Laureate Blvd have?
Some of 8453 Laureate Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8453 Laureate Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8453 Laureate Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8453 Laureate Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8453 Laureate Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 8453 Laureate Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 8453 Laureate Blvd offers parking.
Does 8453 Laureate Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8453 Laureate Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8453 Laureate Blvd have a pool?
No, 8453 Laureate Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 8453 Laureate Blvd have accessible units?
No, 8453 Laureate Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 8453 Laureate Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8453 Laureate Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 8453 Laureate Blvd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd
Orlando, FL 32814
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln
Orlando, FL 32814
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity