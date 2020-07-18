Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground garage tennis court volleyball court

Spacious 4/3.5 in Laureate Park in Lake Nona - 8453 Laureate Blvd is located in the beautiful community of Laureate Park in the desirable Lake Nona area. This Stanford Floor plan built by Ashton Woods has all the options you could desire. A detached two car garage (third bay is for the use of the garage apartment located at 8455 Laureate Blvd). There is a Den downstairs which features brand new hard wood floors and a wall mounted flat screen television. The Family Room opens to the Kitchen and Breakfast Nook with ample windows allowing plenty of natural light. The Kitchen features 42” cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The Laundry Room with the washer and dryer included is located upstairs for your convenience. All four Bedrooms and the a spacious Loft have wall mounted flat screen televisions which completes the upstairs. The Master Bedroom is generously sized with dual sinks, glassed in shower, and a hard wood floored walk-in closet. Outside is a covered patio adjacent to the lovely backyard. As a resident of Laureate Park you will enjoy the community amenities which include a Community Water Park, Fitness Center, Dog Park, Playground, along with Tennis, and Volleyball courts. In addition to local shops and restaurants you are also within minutes of the Orlando International Airport and Orlando's Medical City. Water and lawn care included.



*** HOA require a $200 registration fee ***



This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligo’s billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.



INTERESTED IN A TOUR? – Call 407-543-1073 anytime for tour information.



360 VIRTUAL TOUR - https://bit.ly/2lq0Y9M



SHOWINGS - Register for a private tour by clicking this link: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/8453-laureate-blvd



READY TO APPLY? - Click here and complete the online application: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent



SECURITY DEPOSIT - No upfront security deposit option with Obligo for Renters who qualify for the Obligo service. If you do not qualify then a traditional upfront security deposit will be required.



TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE – Included with ALL leases is a $49 Tenant Benefit Package.



PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission and HOA approval



DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4117170)