Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8449 Martinson Street Available 01/23/19 Spacious Modern Lake Nona House w/ Fenced Yard in Laureate Park - Spacious and modern Lake Nona home in Laureate Park. As you enter the front door,family room opens up to high ceilings,tile flooring and an open concept kitchen. Kitchen features tile back splash, granite counter tops, & stainless steel appliances. First Floor Master suite has many windows and high ceilings. Extra storage under the stairs, and extra room can be a formal dining room, office or den. Covered patio is perfect for bar-b-q. Upstairs has carpet, you will find a large loft and 3 good size bedrooms one of which has an en suite bathroom. There is an additional bathroom in between the other 2 bedrooms.



There is a fenced in backyard and pets are welcome, although no dangerous breed dogs please. Must have renters insurance to rent this home.

Lawn service is included in the rent.



(RLNE2407829)