All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 8449 Martinson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
8449 Martinson Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8449 Martinson Street

8449 Martinson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8449 Martinson Street, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8449 Martinson Street Available 01/23/19 Spacious Modern Lake Nona House w/ Fenced Yard in Laureate Park - Spacious and modern Lake Nona home in Laureate Park. As you enter the front door,family room opens up to high ceilings,tile flooring and an open concept kitchen. Kitchen features tile back splash, granite counter tops, & stainless steel appliances. First Floor Master suite has many windows and high ceilings. Extra storage under the stairs, and extra room can be a formal dining room, office or den. Covered patio is perfect for bar-b-q. Upstairs has carpet, you will find a large loft and 3 good size bedrooms one of which has an en suite bathroom. There is an additional bathroom in between the other 2 bedrooms.

There is a fenced in backyard and pets are welcome, although no dangerous breed dogs please. Must have renters insurance to rent this home.
Lawn service is included in the rent.

(RLNE2407829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8449 Martinson Street have any available units?
8449 Martinson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8449 Martinson Street have?
Some of 8449 Martinson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8449 Martinson Street currently offering any rent specials?
8449 Martinson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8449 Martinson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8449 Martinson Street is pet friendly.
Does 8449 Martinson Street offer parking?
No, 8449 Martinson Street does not offer parking.
Does 8449 Martinson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8449 Martinson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8449 Martinson Street have a pool?
No, 8449 Martinson Street does not have a pool.
Does 8449 Martinson Street have accessible units?
No, 8449 Martinson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8449 Martinson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8449 Martinson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir
Orlando, FL 32818
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32826
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court
Orlando, FL 32836
Verona At Valencia Park
1601 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd
Orlando, FL 32825

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach