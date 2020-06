Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Location Big 3 Bedroom 2/5 Bath - PENDING - This is a fabulous Townhouse in Colonial Town. Spacious and bright! Some Yard Space (Not Fenced), Hardwood in Main living area, Big Fully Equipped Kitchen Open to Family Room, This home offers a formal living space and dinning room. Three bedrooms located upstairs. Pets Allowed at Owners Descretion With a $250 Pet Fee. Detached Single Car Garage. Lawn Care included in the Rent.



(RLNE3455878)