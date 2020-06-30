All apartments in Orlando
833 Short Ave

833 Short Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

833 Short Avenue, Orlando, FL 32805
Holden-Parramore

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This 2/2 home is just under 1200 sq ft of living space. It has tile floors throughout. Spacious living room/dining room combo. Galley still kitchen with all appliances. Washer dryer hookups on the unit. Small utility room/office in the rear. Rent includes monthly lawn care. Located minutes from downtown Orlando, I4, and 408 Toll Road. Close to local shopping and dining. Call now for a showing: (407) 258-2448. For additional information, application, or to schedule a showing online please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

