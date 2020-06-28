All apartments in Orlando
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:23 AM

816 W South St - 2

816 E South Street · No Longer Available
Location

816 E South Street, Orlando, FL 32805
Holden-Parramore

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available now! Go to www.RentInOrangeCounty.com to apply today for this fully renovated, beautiful second floor 2 bedroom duplex. New walls, ceilings, floors, cabinets, bathroom, etc. Bring your own appliances and window AC unit and enjoy the convenience of living near downtown, major roads, sports arenas and more. Includes front and back doors. No pets please.

Would you rather lease to own your Appliances? Owners will provide stove and refrigerator for an extra $25/month, no interest charges.
Located on South Street near Westmoreland Drive. Close to everything including downtown Orlando, US Highway 441, SR 408, Interstate 4 and more.

Move in is easy - you will need $775 + $825 deposit + $70 app fee (total $1,670) Each adult who will live in the unit needs to apply and go through background and credit screening.

Lawn Service and Water included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 W South St - 2 have any available units?
816 W South St - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 W South St - 2 have?
Some of 816 W South St - 2's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 W South St - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
816 W South St - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 W South St - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 816 W South St - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 816 W South St - 2 offer parking?
No, 816 W South St - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 816 W South St - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 W South St - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 W South St - 2 have a pool?
No, 816 W South St - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 816 W South St - 2 have accessible units?
No, 816 W South St - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 816 W South St - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 W South St - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
