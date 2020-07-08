All apartments in Orlando
/
Orlando, FL
/
815 E CONCORD STREET
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

815 E CONCORD STREET

815 Concord Street · No Longer Available
Location

815 Concord Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Eola Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Move right into this updated craftsman style bungalow located minutes to Downtown Orlando in the Lake Eola Heights Historic District. This property has kept its charm from the spanish tile floors on the front porch to the beautiful wood floors and red brick wood burning fireplace. Open floor plan, as you walk in through the front french doors into the formal dining room with attached bonus office/sitting area,leading you to another set of french doors out into the large fenced in backyard. The property comes with a one car detached garage. Lush tropical landscape and bamboo make this backyard an escape, in the middle of the City. A chefs kitchen complete with light shaker cabinetry, gas stove, granite counters, pantry and a counter area for entertaining while cooking. Two large bedrooms, both with ample closet space. The second floor was finished as a young person oasis. The finished loft or bedroom, is made for young ones in mind (low ceiling), and is complete with a half bath. The Lake Eola Heights Historic District is one of Orlando's oldest most architecturally diverse neighborhoods. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home with approval and a non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 E CONCORD STREET have any available units?
815 E CONCORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 E CONCORD STREET have?
Some of 815 E CONCORD STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 E CONCORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
815 E CONCORD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 E CONCORD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 E CONCORD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 815 E CONCORD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 815 E CONCORD STREET offers parking.
Does 815 E CONCORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 E CONCORD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 E CONCORD STREET have a pool?
No, 815 E CONCORD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 815 E CONCORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 815 E CONCORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 815 E CONCORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 E CONCORD STREET has units with dishwashers.

