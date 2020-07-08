815 E CONCORD STREET

Amenities

Move right into this updated craftsman style bungalow located minutes to Downtown Orlando in the Lake Eola Heights Historic District. This property has kept its charm from the spanish tile floors on the front porch to the beautiful wood floors and red brick wood burning fireplace. Open floor plan, as you walk in through the front french doors into the formal dining room with attached bonus office/sitting area,leading you to another set of french doors out into the large fenced in backyard. The property comes with a one car detached garage. Lush tropical landscape and bamboo make this backyard an escape, in the middle of the City. A chefs kitchen complete with light shaker cabinetry, gas stove, granite counters, pantry and a counter area for entertaining while cooking. Two large bedrooms, both with ample closet space. The second floor was finished as a young person oasis. The finished loft or bedroom, is made for young ones in mind (low ceiling), and is complete with a half bath. The Lake Eola Heights Historic District is one of Orlando's oldest most architecturally diverse neighborhoods. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home with approval and a non-refundable pet fee.