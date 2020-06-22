8140 Mistral Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher cable included garage

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Live at Lake Nona.... no credit check !!!! Free Application!!!!4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath plus Den sits on a corner lot adjacent to green space/park. Large open kitchen into family concept. Beautiful bamboo flooring throughout first floor.

FREE Internet, FREE Cable Free Lawn Services. Rent Free in January

Lake Nona Home zoned for Lake Nona school district. Free Internet, Cable and Lawn Services.

Look No Longer. At this rental price with all services included, this hidden gem will not last!!!!!!