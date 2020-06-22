All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8140 Mistral Drive

8140 Mistral Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8140 Mistral Drive, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Live at Lake Nona.... no credit check !!!! Free Application!!!!4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath plus Den sits on a corner lot adjacent to green space/park. Large open kitchen into family concept. Beautiful bamboo flooring throughout first floor.
FREE Internet, FREE Cable Free Lawn Services. Rent Free in January
Lake Nona Home zoned for Lake Nona school district. Free Internet, Cable and Lawn Services.
Look No Longer. At this rental price with all services included, this hidden gem will not last!!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8140 Mistral Drive have any available units?
8140 Mistral Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8140 Mistral Drive have?
Some of 8140 Mistral Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8140 Mistral Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8140 Mistral Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8140 Mistral Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8140 Mistral Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8140 Mistral Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8140 Mistral Drive does offer parking.
Does 8140 Mistral Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8140 Mistral Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8140 Mistral Drive have a pool?
No, 8140 Mistral Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8140 Mistral Drive have accessible units?
No, 8140 Mistral Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8140 Mistral Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8140 Mistral Drive has units with dishwashers.
