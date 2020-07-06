Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities

807 Vassar Street Unit A Available 01/10/20 2/1 College Park 1st Floor Apartment - College Park 1st floor apartment. 2/1 has an eat-in kitchen, living room, w/d hookups available in separate room & HVAC system. Terrazzo flooring in living areas and vinyl plank flooring in kitchen. Walking distance to Edgewater Drive, shopping, dining, few minutes drive to I-4, SunRail and Advent Health Village. According to public records, the heated square feet is 849 and the total square feet is 1,014.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Amy Spano

407-896-1200 ext 224



