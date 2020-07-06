All apartments in Orlando
807 Vassar Street Unit A

807 Vassar Street · No Longer Available
Location

807 Vassar Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
807 Vassar Street Unit A Available 01/10/20 2/1 College Park 1st Floor Apartment - College Park 1st floor apartment. 2/1 has an eat-in kitchen, living room, w/d hookups available in separate room & HVAC system. Terrazzo flooring in living areas and vinyl plank flooring in kitchen. Walking distance to Edgewater Drive, shopping, dining, few minutes drive to I-4, SunRail and Advent Health Village. According to public records, the heated square feet is 849 and the total square feet is 1,014.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Amy Spano
407-896-1200 ext 224

(RLNE4565707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Vassar Street Unit A have any available units?
807 Vassar Street Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 807 Vassar Street Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
807 Vassar Street Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Vassar Street Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 807 Vassar Street Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 807 Vassar Street Unit A offer parking?
No, 807 Vassar Street Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 807 Vassar Street Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Vassar Street Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Vassar Street Unit A have a pool?
No, 807 Vassar Street Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 807 Vassar Street Unit A have accessible units?
No, 807 Vassar Street Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Vassar Street Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Vassar Street Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Vassar Street Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 807 Vassar Street Unit A has units with air conditioning.

