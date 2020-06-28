8057 Cadman Street - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Beautiful townhome!!!! with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.Randal Park is a master-planned community where 750 families will find everything they need to live and play. within minutes of Medical City, Orlando International Airport, UCF and downtown. Randal Park features a community center, resort pool, splash park, open-air pavilion, playgrounds, workout facility, miles of biking/hiking trails and boardwalks as well as acres of woodlands. PLEASE SEND ME AN EMAIL OR TEXT to request a showing, thank you.