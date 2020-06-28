All apartments in Orlando
Last updated September 13 2019 at 10:40 PM

8057 Cadman Street - 1

8057 Cadman Street
Location

8057 Cadman Street, Orlando, FL 32832
Randall-Johnson

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful townhome!!!! with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.Randal Park is a master-planned community where 750 families will find everything they need to live and play. within minutes of Medical City, Orlando International Airport, UCF and downtown. Randal Park features a community center, resort pool, splash park, open-air pavilion, playgrounds, workout facility, miles of biking/hiking trails and boardwalks as well as acres of woodlands. PLEASE SEND ME AN EMAIL OR TEXT to request a showing, thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8057 Cadman Street - 1 have any available units?
8057 Cadman Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8057 Cadman Street - 1 have?
Some of 8057 Cadman Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8057 Cadman Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8057 Cadman Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8057 Cadman Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 8057 Cadman Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8057 Cadman Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 8057 Cadman Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 8057 Cadman Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8057 Cadman Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8057 Cadman Street - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 8057 Cadman Street - 1 has a pool.
Does 8057 Cadman Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 8057 Cadman Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8057 Cadman Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8057 Cadman Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
