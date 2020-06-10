All apartments in Orlando
805 Vassar Street Unit C

Location

805 Vassar Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2/1 Condo In College Park - College Park 2nd floor Condo available! 2/1 has an eat-in kitchen, living room, washer/dryer hookups & HVAC system. Walking distance to Edgewater Drive, shopping, dining and more. According to public records, there is 849 heated square feet and 1,014 total square feet.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

DIRECTIONS: From Fairbanks & Edgewater, go South on Edgewater to Vassar & turn Right, condo is on Right, upstairs unit

Property Manager:
Amy Spano
407-896-1200 ext 224

(RLNE5073684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Vassar Street Unit C have any available units?
805 Vassar Street Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 805 Vassar Street Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
805 Vassar Street Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Vassar Street Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 805 Vassar Street Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 805 Vassar Street Unit C offer parking?
No, 805 Vassar Street Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 805 Vassar Street Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Vassar Street Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Vassar Street Unit C have a pool?
No, 805 Vassar Street Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 805 Vassar Street Unit C have accessible units?
No, 805 Vassar Street Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Vassar Street Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Vassar Street Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 Vassar Street Unit C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 805 Vassar Street Unit C has units with air conditioning.
