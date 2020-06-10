805 Vassar Street Unit C

Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities

2/1 Condo In College Park - College Park 2nd floor Condo available! 2/1 has an eat-in kitchen, living room, washer/dryer hookups & HVAC system. Walking distance to Edgewater Drive, shopping, dining and more. According to public records, there is 849 heated square feet and 1,014 total square feet.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



DIRECTIONS: From Fairbanks & Edgewater, go South on Edgewater to Vassar & turn Right, condo is on Right, upstairs unit



Property Manager:

Amy Spano

407-896-1200 ext 224



(RLNE5073684)