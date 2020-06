Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly

Charming Bungalow close to downtown -

Charming home located in the heart of Conway area. This 3 bedroom has great living space, a large fenced in yard, a cozy screened in porch and open front patio. Fresh paint in living area and bathroom.



Located close to the airport and minutes from downtown make this a great location.



Boone High School



Lake Como School



Property Manager: Sydney Tribou; Sydney@citruspm.com; 407-590-5501



