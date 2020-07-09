7984 Northlake Parkway

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f111d08062 ---- O: A required 30 day HOA Board approval with this property, see below for additional information. Your HOA Application Fees, once approved, will be credited back. This 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom Townhome in Waters Edge Gated Community in Lake Nona is ready for you!! Home includes all appliances, washer and dryer, fully tiled 1st floor and carpeted 2nd floors. All bedrooms are located upstairs, with a spacious master bedroom and great sized 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Amenities include guard-gate, lake access for canoeing/kayaking, community pool, playground, picnic area, and tennis and basketball courts. Home is located near SR528 (Beachline) and SR417 (Greenway), Medical City, Valencia College, UCF Medical Campus, and the new VA Hospital and USTA (US Tennis Association) complex w/ tennis courts. Renters Insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date. Additional Fees Apply: Pet Privilege Application Fee: $20 Pet Privilege Fee $250/per pre-approved pet Administration Fee $195 (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. There is a Community HOA Application of $150 additional/per person or $150 per couple on top of All County's application. Owner will provide credit once HOA approved your application, credit will be provided on your account upon move in. A required 30 day Board approval process is required as well. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.