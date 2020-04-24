All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 7950 CORKFIELD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
7950 CORKFIELD AVENUE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

7950 CORKFIELD AVENUE

7950 Corkfield Avenue · (407) 461-0699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7950 Corkfield Avenue, Orlando, FL 32832
Randall-Johnson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit RP457 · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3212 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious 5 bedroom home in Randall Park community minutes to the 417 in Lake Nona
First floor has formal living/dinning room and huge family room, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hard surface counters and extra large cabinets. All floors in tile except the one bedroom downstairs. Huge screened back porch takes out the entire size of the house. Ceiling fans everywhere.
Upstairs master bedroom with trey ceiling and double walk in closets. Master bath has soaking tub and separate shower. Across the upstairs hall there are three other bedrooms and another full bath with double sinks.
This community has a deluxe club house, pool for adults and water play area for kids. Tennis, walking and jogging trails all around.
Lots of parks. Community elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7950 CORKFIELD AVENUE have any available units?
7950 CORKFIELD AVENUE has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7950 CORKFIELD AVENUE have?
Some of 7950 CORKFIELD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7950 CORKFIELD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7950 CORKFIELD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7950 CORKFIELD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7950 CORKFIELD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 7950 CORKFIELD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 7950 CORKFIELD AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 7950 CORKFIELD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7950 CORKFIELD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7950 CORKFIELD AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 7950 CORKFIELD AVENUE has a pool.
Does 7950 CORKFIELD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7950 CORKFIELD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7950 CORKFIELD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7950 CORKFIELD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7950 CORKFIELD AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Royal Isles Apartments
803 Don Quixote Ave
Orlando, FL 32807
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Verona At Valencia Park
1601 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive
Orlando, FL 32839
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity