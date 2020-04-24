7950 CORKFIELD AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Spacious 5 bedroom home in Randall Park community minutes to the 417 in Lake Nona

First floor has formal living/dinning room and huge family room, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hard surface counters and extra large cabinets. All floors in tile except the one bedroom downstairs. Huge screened back porch takes out the entire size of the house. Ceiling fans everywhere.

Upstairs master bedroom with trey ceiling and double walk in closets. Master bath has soaking tub and separate shower. Across the upstairs hall there are three other bedrooms and another full bath with double sinks.

This community has a deluxe club house, pool for adults and water play area for kids. Tennis, walking and jogging trails all around.

Lots of parks. Community elementary school.