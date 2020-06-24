All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 7903 GREENGARD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
7903 GREENGARD STREET
Last updated May 26 2020 at 12:56 AM

7903 GREENGARD STREET

7903 Greengard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7903 Greengard Street, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Join the Lake Nona lifestyle in one of the country's fastest growing communities – Laureate Park! UPDATED Apartment/Garage Apartment in the middle of Laureate Park. WALKING ACCESS to Laureate Park Elementary school, Laureate Park's Resort Style Pool, Canvas Restaurant and the Lake Nona Towncenter including Boxi Park, Chroma, Bosphorous and Park Pizza. This beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom apartment has upgraded appliances, granite counter tops, recently installed carpts and flooring throughout the entire apartment! Refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher and stackable washer and dryer INCLUDED! Cable, Internet, Electric and Water included in the RENT! Pool and amenities access also included! The home has alley access and a single driveway spot is offered by the home owner of the main home. AVAILABLE for immediate move in! Schedule a showing before it is gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7903 GREENGARD STREET have any available units?
7903 GREENGARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7903 GREENGARD STREET have?
Some of 7903 GREENGARD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7903 GREENGARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7903 GREENGARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7903 GREENGARD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7903 GREENGARD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 7903 GREENGARD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7903 GREENGARD STREET offers parking.
Does 7903 GREENGARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7903 GREENGARD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7903 GREENGARD STREET have a pool?
Yes, 7903 GREENGARD STREET has a pool.
Does 7903 GREENGARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 7903 GREENGARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7903 GREENGARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7903 GREENGARD STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr
Orlando, FL 32810
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Aventura Orlando Apartments
5300 Cinderlane Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32808
Palms at World Gateway
9000 Avenue Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive
Orlando, FL 32839
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach