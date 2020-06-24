7903 GREENGARD STREET

Amenities

Join the Lake Nona lifestyle in one of the country's fastest growing communities – Laureate Park! UPDATED Apartment/Garage Apartment in the middle of Laureate Park. WALKING ACCESS to Laureate Park Elementary school, Laureate Park's Resort Style Pool, Canvas Restaurant and the Lake Nona Towncenter including Boxi Park, Chroma, Bosphorous and Park Pizza. This beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom apartment has upgraded appliances, granite counter tops, recently installed carpts and flooring throughout the entire apartment! Refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher and stackable washer and dryer INCLUDED! Cable, Internet, Electric and Water included in the RENT! Pool and amenities access also included! The home has alley access and a single driveway spot is offered by the home owner of the main home. AVAILABLE for immediate move in! Schedule a showing before it is gone.