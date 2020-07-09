Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

781 E Ridgewood St Available 08/01/20 4 BR Home only 2 blocks from Lake Eola Park with 2 car garage - Available August 1st! Please TEXT Chris for showing appointment @ 321-277-7609 ~ Include your name, desired move-in date, and any pet info.



Location, Location, Location. This amazing 4 BR home is only 2 blocks from Lake Eola Park and less than 5 minute walk to incredible bars, restaurants and shops. The home features granite counters, fully remodeled bathrooms and large closets in all bedrooms. The kitchen and family room are huge and open and the bedrooms are all in a 4 way split plan. The home includes a deck and a 2 car garage. You will not find anything this big and this nice in the Thornton Park area.



Application Fee is $45 per adult. A one time administrative fee of $100 is due at the time of lease signing.



(RLNE4037059)