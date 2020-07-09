All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

781 E Ridgewood St

781 Ridgewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

781 Ridgewood Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Eola Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
781 E Ridgewood St Available 08/01/20 4 BR Home only 2 blocks from Lake Eola Park with 2 car garage - Available August 1st! Please TEXT Chris for showing appointment @ 321-277-7609 ~ Include your name, desired move-in date, and any pet info.

Location, Location, Location. This amazing 4 BR home is only 2 blocks from Lake Eola Park and less than 5 minute walk to incredible bars, restaurants and shops. The home features granite counters, fully remodeled bathrooms and large closets in all bedrooms. The kitchen and family room are huge and open and the bedrooms are all in a 4 way split plan. The home includes a deck and a 2 car garage. You will not find anything this big and this nice in the Thornton Park area.

Application Fee is $45 per adult. A one time administrative fee of $100 is due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE4037059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 781 E Ridgewood St have any available units?
781 E Ridgewood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 781 E Ridgewood St have?
Some of 781 E Ridgewood St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 781 E Ridgewood St currently offering any rent specials?
781 E Ridgewood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 781 E Ridgewood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 781 E Ridgewood St is pet friendly.
Does 781 E Ridgewood St offer parking?
Yes, 781 E Ridgewood St offers parking.
Does 781 E Ridgewood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 781 E Ridgewood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 781 E Ridgewood St have a pool?
No, 781 E Ridgewood St does not have a pool.
Does 781 E Ridgewood St have accessible units?
No, 781 E Ridgewood St does not have accessible units.
Does 781 E Ridgewood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 781 E Ridgewood St does not have units with dishwashers.

