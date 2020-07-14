768 ELLWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

A beautiful townhouse in a Cul-de-sak street in College Park a very desired area of Orlando, minutes from 1-4 and downtown Orlando. One story townhouse with 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath with a tub, 1/2 bathroom attached to second room. Tile floor throughout the home including kitchen living room, hallway and bedrooms(no carpet). Kitchen with a breakfast counter and all stainless appliances including, glass surface range, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Bedrooms with lots of closet space and ceiling fans in all the rooms. Full size washer and dryer in utility room. Fenced backyard and a long driveway that can park 3 cars.