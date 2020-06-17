7580 Toscana Blvd #842

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub

Orlando: Gate Community - AVAILABLE NOW! 2 bed/2 bath, plus a Den and a 1 Car Garage - 5th Floor! Fabulous gated community featuring a clubhouse with fitness center, pool and hot tub. Many upgrades were put into this condo...solid maple cabinets, stainless appliances and granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Other features include a living room/dining area combo, an inside utility room with washer and dryer, ceiling fans, laminate and tile flooring, no carpet! Balcony with a gorgeous water view!

The location is conveniently located to shopping, dining, entertainment and major roads! Call today! CFRP REALTY AGENT MUST ACCOMPANY ALL SHOWINGS.



Many of CFRP Realtys Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



FEATURES:

5th floor unit

All Appliances

Solid Maple cabinets

Granite Counter tops

Inside Utility with washer and dryer

Den

Ceiling Fans

Carpet and Tile flooring

Garden Tub/Separate Shower in Master Bath

Tub/Shower Combo in second bathroom

Balcony

1 car garage with opener and remotes

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



NO PETS ALLOWED



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1858398)