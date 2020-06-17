All apartments in Orlando
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
7580 Toscana Blvd #842
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

7580 Toscana Blvd #842

7580 Toscana Boulevard · (407) 392-2373 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7580 Toscana Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32819
Florida Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7580 Toscana Blvd #842 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2030 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Orlando: Gate Community - AVAILABLE NOW! 2 bed/2 bath, plus a Den and a 1 Car Garage - 5th Floor! Fabulous gated community featuring a clubhouse with fitness center, pool and hot tub. Many upgrades were put into this condo...solid maple cabinets, stainless appliances and granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Other features include a living room/dining area combo, an inside utility room with washer and dryer, ceiling fans, laminate and tile flooring, no carpet! Balcony with a gorgeous water view!
The location is conveniently located to shopping, dining, entertainment and major roads! Call today! CFRP REALTY AGENT MUST ACCOMPANY ALL SHOWINGS.

Many of CFRP Realtys Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
5th floor unit
All Appliances
Solid Maple cabinets
Granite Counter tops
Inside Utility with washer and dryer
Den
Ceiling Fans
Carpet and Tile flooring
Garden Tub/Separate Shower in Master Bath
Tub/Shower Combo in second bathroom
Balcony
1 car garage with opener and remotes
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

NO PETS ALLOWED

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1858398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7580 Toscana Blvd #842 have any available units?
7580 Toscana Blvd #842 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7580 Toscana Blvd #842 have?
Some of 7580 Toscana Blvd #842's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7580 Toscana Blvd #842 currently offering any rent specials?
7580 Toscana Blvd #842 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7580 Toscana Blvd #842 pet-friendly?
No, 7580 Toscana Blvd #842 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 7580 Toscana Blvd #842 offer parking?
Yes, 7580 Toscana Blvd #842 does offer parking.
Does 7580 Toscana Blvd #842 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7580 Toscana Blvd #842 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7580 Toscana Blvd #842 have a pool?
Yes, 7580 Toscana Blvd #842 has a pool.
Does 7580 Toscana Blvd #842 have accessible units?
Yes, 7580 Toscana Blvd #842 has accessible units.
Does 7580 Toscana Blvd #842 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7580 Toscana Blvd #842 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7580 Toscana Blvd #842?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

