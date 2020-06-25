758 E Michigan St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking gym pool guest parking

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

This is a second floor condo located in the lake side community of La Costa Brava. The condo has tile floors throughout. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, range, and microwave. It has a small screened in porch with a view of the community pool. The community also has a fitness center and plenty of guest parking. Located in the SODO area just minutes from great dining, shopping, and nightlife. Close to I4 and the 408 Toll Road.



Hoa Requires - Pet App with $250 fee



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management