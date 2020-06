755 N ORANGE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill

NEWLY DEVELOPED, AND PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED COMMUNITY CREATES THE PERFECT BALANCE BETWEEN LUXURY AND CONVENIENCE. IT IS PERFECTLY LOCATED IN THE ABSOLUTE HEART OF DOWNTOWN ON THE CORNERS OF COLONIAL DRIVE AND ORANGE AVENUE WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO THE ORLANDO URBAN TRAIL, JUST WALKING DISTANCE TO URBAN RESTAURANTS, ENTERTAINMENT, SHOPPING AND THE BEST THAT ORLANDO’S NIGHTLIFE HAS TO OFFER. OUR PROPERTY FEATURES RICH AMENITIES SUCH AS A FITNESS CENTER WITH PROFESSIONAL EQUIPMENT, A RESORT-STYLE COURTYARD AND POOL WITH AN INFINITY EDGE WALK-IN ENTRANCE, A FIRE PIT AND SEATING AREA, CHEF-CALIBER STAINLESS STEEL GAS GRILLS, AN DRAMATIC COURTYARD FEATURING STEEL SCULPTURES AND FLOWING WATER, AND A PENTHOUSE-LEVEL CLUB ROOM WITH STUNNING VIEWS OF THE DOWNTOWN ORLANDO SKYLINE.