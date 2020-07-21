All apartments in Orlando
Last updated August 9 2019 at 11:05 PM

737 W Robinson St

737 E Robinson Street · No Longer Available
Location

737 E Robinson Street, Orlando, FL 32805
Callahan

Amenities

OPEN HOUSE 8/9/19 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. -- come see a "Tiny House" before they were even imagined. Built in the 1920s, this is a one bedroom duplex in heart of Parramore. Please drive by 737 West Robinson Street and make sure this is a convenient location before you call to discuss. No central AC! You will need to bring your own window AC unit, your own stove and your own refrigerator to his unit. Please apply on line at RentInOrangeCounty.com. Parking on Robinson Street ONLY, no parking in grass next to duplex.
Details and application online at www.RentInOrangeCounty.com.
This wood frame duplex has been updated with new carpet, paint, updated kitchen & bathroom. We are looking for a great tenant who wants to be a good neighbor and who has had their job for 6 months or more; does not have evictions and who earns at least $1,315 and can provide a pay stub for the past 60 days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 W Robinson St have any available units?
737 W Robinson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 W Robinson St have?
Some of 737 W Robinson St's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 W Robinson St currently offering any rent specials?
737 W Robinson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 W Robinson St pet-friendly?
No, 737 W Robinson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 737 W Robinson St offer parking?
Yes, 737 W Robinson St offers parking.
Does 737 W Robinson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 W Robinson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 W Robinson St have a pool?
No, 737 W Robinson St does not have a pool.
Does 737 W Robinson St have accessible units?
No, 737 W Robinson St does not have accessible units.
Does 737 W Robinson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 737 W Robinson St does not have units with dishwashers.
