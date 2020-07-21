737 W Robinson St

Amenities

parking recently renovated air conditioning carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

OPEN HOUSE 8/9/19 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. -- come see a "Tiny House" before they were even imagined. Built in the 1920s, this is a one bedroom duplex in heart of Parramore. Please drive by 737 West Robinson Street and make sure this is a convenient location before you call to discuss. No central AC! You will need to bring your own window AC unit, your own stove and your own refrigerator to his unit. Please apply on line at RentInOrangeCounty.com. Parking on Robinson Street ONLY, no parking in grass next to duplex.

Details and application online at www.RentInOrangeCounty.com.

This wood frame duplex has been updated with new carpet, paint, updated kitchen & bathroom. We are looking for a great tenant who wants to be a good neighbor and who has had their job for 6 months or more; does not have evictions and who earns at least $1,315 and can provide a pay stub for the past 60 days.