Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Conway area home in gated Crescent Park. Wood floors and tile throughout. No rear neighbors. New paint inside and out. Split plan with open living areas plus formal living and dining. Stainless appliances. This 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home is located in the Crescent Park wont last long.