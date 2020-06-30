729 South Mills Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Available 08/15/20 Be the first to live in this newly built 3 bed, 2.5 bath, townhome style condo with a bonus loft. It has so many great features, such as soaring ceilings, an open floor plan, faux wood ceramic tile floors, a two-car attached garage, and large front porch, shaded by a majestic oak tree. The home has a beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, and solid wood cabinets. Both the living and dining spaces have lots of natural light pouring in from the energy efficient windows. The downstairs master suite is spacious, and the en-suite master bath with it's beautifully tiled stand-alone shower, will make you feel like you're at the spa. The shared Jack and Jill bathroom for the upstairs bedrooms features a separate sink and walk-in closet space for each room, while the open loft area is perfect for a library or home office. The absolute best part of this townhome is that the only shared wall is in the garage, so you can enjoy absolute peace and privacy. The property is centrally located for quick access to major hospitals, Interstate Highways, theme parks, sport stadiums, and a plethora of restaurants in downtown Orlando.



Schools:

Boone (High School)

Principal Dusty A Johns

Office Phone 407-893-7200

Grade 2018: A | 2017: B | 2016: A



Lake Como School (Middle School)

Lake Como School (Elementary)



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/729-s-mills-ave-orlando-fl-32801-usa/11b210ce-2568-497f-bcb3-393e1b88baef



No Pets Allowed



