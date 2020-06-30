All apartments in Orlando
729 South Mills Avenue
729 South Mills Avenue

729 Mills Avenue · (855) 351-0683
Location

729 Mills Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Davis-Greenwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2400 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1779 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Available 08/15/20 Be the first to live in this newly built 3 bed, 2.5 bath, townhome style condo with a bonus loft. It has so many great features, such as soaring ceilings, an open floor plan, faux wood ceramic tile floors, a two-car attached garage, and large front porch, shaded by a majestic oak tree. The home has a beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, and solid wood cabinets. Both the living and dining spaces have lots of natural light pouring in from the energy efficient windows. The downstairs master suite is spacious, and the en-suite master bath with it's beautifully tiled stand-alone shower, will make you feel like you're at the spa. The shared Jack and Jill bathroom for the upstairs bedrooms features a separate sink and walk-in closet space for each room, while the open loft area is perfect for a library or home office. The absolute best part of this townhome is that the only shared wall is in the garage, so you can enjoy absolute peace and privacy. The property is centrally located for quick access to major hospitals, Interstate Highways, theme parks, sport stadiums, and a plethora of restaurants in downtown Orlando.

Schools:
Boone (High School)
Principal Dusty A Johns
Office Phone 407-893-7200
Grade 2018: A | 2017: B | 2016: A

Lake Como School (Middle School)
Lake Como School (Elementary)

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/729-s-mills-ave-orlando-fl-32801-usa/11b210ce-2568-497f-bcb3-393e1b88baef

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5894416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 South Mills Avenue have any available units?
729 South Mills Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 South Mills Avenue have?
Some of 729 South Mills Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 South Mills Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
729 South Mills Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 South Mills Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 729 South Mills Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 729 South Mills Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 729 South Mills Avenue offers parking.
Does 729 South Mills Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 729 South Mills Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 South Mills Avenue have a pool?
No, 729 South Mills Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 729 South Mills Avenue have accessible units?
No, 729 South Mills Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 729 South Mills Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 South Mills Avenue has units with dishwashers.
