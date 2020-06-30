Rent Calculator
728 COLUMBIA STREET
728 COLUMBIA STREET
728 Columbia Street
·
Location
728 Columbia Street, Orlando, FL 32805
Holden Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute apartment located in the great city of Orlando! Won't last long! Hurry before it's gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 728 COLUMBIA STREET have any available units?
728 COLUMBIA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 728 COLUMBIA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
728 COLUMBIA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 COLUMBIA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 728 COLUMBIA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 728 COLUMBIA STREET offer parking?
No, 728 COLUMBIA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 728 COLUMBIA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 COLUMBIA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 COLUMBIA STREET have a pool?
No, 728 COLUMBIA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 728 COLUMBIA STREET have accessible units?
No, 728 COLUMBIA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 728 COLUMBIA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 COLUMBIA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 728 COLUMBIA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 728 COLUMBIA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
