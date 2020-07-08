727 HAYDEN LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Gorgeous two story 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in sought after College Park. Fully upgraded. From the moment you step into this home you see the travertine floors which lead you to a modern design bathroom and large downstairs bedroom. Hardwood floors cover the stairway to the second level where you have your main living space consisting of a open floor plan, ideal for your family/living area, space for a dinette, a full kitchen, and your second bedroom. The beautiful galley kitchen displays stainless steel appliances, granite countertops with breakfast bar, wood flooring, and an additional built in area for seating. Separate laundry room attached on the first level outside. Covered carport by the front entrance for convenient parking and plenty of open parking space around the building. Outside pest control and maintenance included. Owner pays HOA. Minutes to shopping, dining, grocery and everything College Park offers. This is a must see!