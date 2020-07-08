All apartments in Orlando
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:16 PM

727 HAYDEN LANE

727 Hayden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

727 Hayden Lane, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Gorgeous two story 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in sought after College Park. Fully upgraded. From the moment you step into this home you see the travertine floors which lead you to a modern design bathroom and large downstairs bedroom. Hardwood floors cover the stairway to the second level where you have your main living space consisting of a open floor plan, ideal for your family/living area, space for a dinette, a full kitchen, and your second bedroom. The beautiful galley kitchen displays stainless steel appliances, granite countertops with breakfast bar, wood flooring, and an additional built in area for seating. Separate laundry room attached on the first level outside. Covered carport by the front entrance for convenient parking and plenty of open parking space around the building. Outside pest control and maintenance included. Owner pays HOA. Minutes to shopping, dining, grocery and everything College Park offers. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 HAYDEN LANE have any available units?
727 HAYDEN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 HAYDEN LANE have?
Some of 727 HAYDEN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 HAYDEN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
727 HAYDEN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 HAYDEN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 727 HAYDEN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 727 HAYDEN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 727 HAYDEN LANE offers parking.
Does 727 HAYDEN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 HAYDEN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 HAYDEN LANE have a pool?
No, 727 HAYDEN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 727 HAYDEN LANE have accessible units?
No, 727 HAYDEN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 727 HAYDEN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 HAYDEN LANE has units with dishwashers.

