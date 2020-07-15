All apartments in Orlando
7267 Hawksnest Blvd.
7267 Hawksnest Blvd.

7267 Hawksnest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7267 Hawksnest Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully furnished luxurious Metrowest Home! - Large Modern fully furnished home in a Great central location on a quiet, family oriented cult de sac! close to AAA rated schools, Universal Studios, Publix, Pubs, Restaurant Row, and it sits on the award winning Metrowest Golf course. This 3 bed 2 bath home features: Stainless Steal appliances, Walk in closet, tile flooring throughout a spacious master bedroom, vaulted ceilings, large lawn and a great outdoor living space. This home is move in ready, including luxurious furniture. Perfect for the RIGHT tenant. We can do a 12 month lease or shorter term if desired.

Contact Jared for more information Jaredmaltbie@gmail.com or 407-906-1331

Lawn care is included!

See a video of the home here:
https://youtu.be/0FTZlU4SEMs

You can complete an application on at gopropertymgmt.com.

(RLNE5141215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7267 Hawksnest Blvd. have any available units?
7267 Hawksnest Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7267 Hawksnest Blvd. have?
Some of 7267 Hawksnest Blvd.'s amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7267 Hawksnest Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
7267 Hawksnest Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7267 Hawksnest Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7267 Hawksnest Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 7267 Hawksnest Blvd. offer parking?
No, 7267 Hawksnest Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 7267 Hawksnest Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7267 Hawksnest Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7267 Hawksnest Blvd. have a pool?
No, 7267 Hawksnest Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 7267 Hawksnest Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 7267 Hawksnest Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 7267 Hawksnest Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7267 Hawksnest Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
