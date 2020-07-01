All apartments in Orlando
721 Greenwood St
721 Greenwood St

721 Greenwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

721 Greenwood Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Davis-Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charming Bungalow - Downtown Lake Davis - Property Id: 207554

Large spacious living room and dining room, 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
Central AC and Heat, Working Fireplace, hardwood floors, high ceilings.
Tin ceiling tiles in dining room, with original crystal chandelier.
Huge Front Porch with a view of beautiful Lake Davis.
Claw foot tub in master bath.
Updated Kitchen. Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer.
Rear Deck for entertaining or grilling. Fenced in yard.
1 car detached garage for storage.

This home is in the Orange County School District, and is zoned for Blankner (K-8) and William R Boone (High School).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207554
Property Id 207554

(RLNE5654367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

