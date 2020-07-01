721 Greenwood St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Charming Bungalow - Downtown Lake Davis - Property Id: 207554



Large spacious living room and dining room, 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

Central AC and Heat, Working Fireplace, hardwood floors, high ceilings.

Tin ceiling tiles in dining room, with original crystal chandelier.

Huge Front Porch with a view of beautiful Lake Davis.

Claw foot tub in master bath.

Updated Kitchen. Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer.

Rear Deck for entertaining or grilling. Fenced in yard.

1 car detached garage for storage.



This home is in the Orange County School District, and is zoned for Blankner (K-8) and William R Boone (High School).

