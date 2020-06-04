All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

7200 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 1524

7200 Westpointe Blvd Unit 1524 · No Longer Available
Location

7200 Westpointe Blvd Unit 1524, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

gym
pool
volleyball court
some paid utils
7200 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 1524 Available 08/01/19 Beautiful 2/1 in Bermuda Dunes in Metrowest, Available August 1, 2019 ... - Two bedroom, one bath in shaded unit in Bermuda Dunes. Community pool, volleyball court, fitness center and close to Universal Studios and shopping. Water, sewer and trash included in rent.

Please call for details or an appointment to view this home. Property manager, William Psychoyos 407-544-3990, email wpsychoyos@rpmsouthorlando.com.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

Application Fee = $50 per adult
Security Deposit = $1,250.00
Lease Admin Fee = $125.00
First month's rent = $1,250.00

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. (John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4219354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7200 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 1524 have any available units?
7200 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 1524 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7200 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 1524 have?
Some of 7200 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 1524's amenities include gym, pool, and volleyball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7200 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 1524 currently offering any rent specials?
7200 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 1524 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7200 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 1524 pet-friendly?
No, 7200 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 1524 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 7200 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 1524 offer parking?
No, 7200 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 1524 does not offer parking.
Does 7200 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 1524 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7200 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 1524 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7200 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 1524 have a pool?
Yes, 7200 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 1524 has a pool.
Does 7200 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 1524 have accessible units?
No, 7200 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 1524 does not have accessible units.
Does 7200 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 1524 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7200 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 1524 does not have units with dishwashers.
