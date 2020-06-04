Amenities

gym pool volleyball court some paid utils

7200 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 1524 Available 08/01/19 Beautiful 2/1 in Bermuda Dunes in Metrowest, Available August 1, 2019 ... - Two bedroom, one bath in shaded unit in Bermuda Dunes. Community pool, volleyball court, fitness center and close to Universal Studios and shopping. Water, sewer and trash included in rent.



Please call for details or an appointment to view this home. Property manager, William Psychoyos 407-544-3990, email wpsychoyos@rpmsouthorlando.com.



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



Application Fee = $50 per adult

Security Deposit = $1,250.00

Lease Admin Fee = $125.00

First month's rent = $1,250.00



No Pets Allowed



