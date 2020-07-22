All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 715 E Amelia St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
715 E Amelia St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

715 E Amelia St

715 Amelia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

715 Amelia Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Eola Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
715 E Amelia St Available 04/01/20 COMPLETELY REMODELED Charming 2/1 in Lake Eola Heights! - LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath completely remodeled home is located in the beautifully historic district of Lake Eola Heights. Brand new kitchen cabinets, countertops, appliances and ceramic tile flooring! REAL wood flooring throughout! Freshly painted bedrooms! Adorable fully air conditioned lanai/sun room perfect for a breakfast nook or table to have your morning coffee! Large fenced in back yard on a 1/4 acre! Single car garage with automatic opener! Minutes from I4, 408, Eola General, Maxines on Shine, Publix, and more! This price is a steal!! Property won't last long on the market! Contact our property manager to schedule your showing TODAY! Lauren @ 407-668-0151. Qualifications to rent include: Good credit/background, sufficient income (3x monthly rent), rental and employment verification. To apply, please visit our website at www.suncastles.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5652535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 E Amelia St have any available units?
715 E Amelia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 E Amelia St have?
Some of 715 E Amelia St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 E Amelia St currently offering any rent specials?
715 E Amelia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 E Amelia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 E Amelia St is pet friendly.
Does 715 E Amelia St offer parking?
Yes, 715 E Amelia St offers parking.
Does 715 E Amelia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 E Amelia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 E Amelia St have a pool?
No, 715 E Amelia St does not have a pool.
Does 715 E Amelia St have accessible units?
No, 715 E Amelia St does not have accessible units.
Does 715 E Amelia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 E Amelia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way
Orlando, FL 32810
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 S. Alafaya Heights Rd
Orlando, FL 32828
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle
Orlando, FL 32825
Baldwin Harbor
1711 Jake St
Orlando, FL 32814
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach