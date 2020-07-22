Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

715 E Amelia St Available 04/01/20 COMPLETELY REMODELED Charming 2/1 in Lake Eola Heights! - LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath completely remodeled home is located in the beautifully historic district of Lake Eola Heights. Brand new kitchen cabinets, countertops, appliances and ceramic tile flooring! REAL wood flooring throughout! Freshly painted bedrooms! Adorable fully air conditioned lanai/sun room perfect for a breakfast nook or table to have your morning coffee! Large fenced in back yard on a 1/4 acre! Single car garage with automatic opener! Minutes from I4, 408, Eola General, Maxines on Shine, Publix, and more! This price is a steal!! Property won't last long on the market! Contact our property manager to schedule your showing TODAY! Lauren @ 407-668-0151. Qualifications to rent include: Good credit/background, sufficient income (3x monthly rent), rental and employment verification. To apply, please visit our website at www.suncastles.com



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5652535)