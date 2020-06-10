7146 SHOWCASE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Location, Location, Location!!!!This Very Beautiful Spacious open floor plan has 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bathroom, with a garage featuring new hand scrapped wood flooring throughout the first floor and entire second floor. This beautiful wood adorned the stairs compliment the over sized tile flooring found in the wet rooms. Freshly painted is like new. The oversized master suite features a large walk-in closet, and over sized bathroom with dual vanities and a separate room for the toilet. The second and third bedrooms feature plenty of closet space. Vaulted ceilings on the second floor provide additional ambiance to this well maintained property. The laundry room is conveniently located on the second floor and the kitchen boasts granite counter tops. The Town home is located close to I-4, the attractions, and the fine dinning, Close to SandLake Road, but is tucked away in a quite and tranquil area.