Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7146 SHOWCASE LANE

7146 Showcase Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7146 Showcase Lane, Orlando, FL 32819
Florida Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location!!!!This Very Beautiful Spacious open floor plan has 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bathroom, with a garage featuring new hand scrapped wood flooring throughout the first floor and entire second floor. This beautiful wood adorned the stairs compliment the over sized tile flooring found in the wet rooms. Freshly painted is like new. The oversized master suite features a large walk-in closet, and over sized bathroom with dual vanities and a separate room for the toilet. The second and third bedrooms feature plenty of closet space. Vaulted ceilings on the second floor provide additional ambiance to this well maintained property. The laundry room is conveniently located on the second floor and the kitchen boasts granite counter tops. The Town home is located close to I-4, the attractions, and the fine dinning, Close to SandLake Road, but is tucked away in a quite and tranquil area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7146 SHOWCASE LANE have any available units?
7146 SHOWCASE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7146 SHOWCASE LANE have?
Some of 7146 SHOWCASE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7146 SHOWCASE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7146 SHOWCASE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7146 SHOWCASE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7146 SHOWCASE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 7146 SHOWCASE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7146 SHOWCASE LANE offers parking.
Does 7146 SHOWCASE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7146 SHOWCASE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7146 SHOWCASE LANE have a pool?
No, 7146 SHOWCASE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7146 SHOWCASE LANE have accessible units?
No, 7146 SHOWCASE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7146 SHOWCASE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7146 SHOWCASE LANE has units with dishwashers.
