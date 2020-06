Amenities

patio / balcony carport pool air conditioning carpet

Gated community Located in Crestview in Metrowest - Gated community minutes from Dr. Phillips with Dr. Phillips schools. Spacious, ground floor condo with carport, screened patio and community pool. Water, sewer and trash are included in rent. Application fee is $75 per adult.



HOA application fee $100 per adult. No roomates allowed. Review process may take up to 30 days.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2625978)