Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

2 bedroom, 2 bath condo for rent at 7109 Yacht Basin Ave #411 Orlando, Florida 32835, - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo; Central Heat & Air, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwashwer and Disposal, 1 car carport. NO PETS



Description: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Celena.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.***** Home Owners Association application fee required $150 per adult in addition to ours****



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.



Driving Directions: Take Hiawassee Rd North of Conroy Windermere Rd; Right onto Yacht Basin (1st Right after Turkey Lake Park); Unit is in Crest View



