706 E PINE STREET E

Location...Location! - Thornton Park Studios. Charming Historic home built in 1936 consists of 8 studio units each approximately 400 sq feet. Unit #2 is located on first floor, quiet street within walking distance to Lake Eola, restaurants, night life, public transportation, Publix , Library, free LYMMO one block away. This unit was remodeled with stainless steel appliances, SS back splash, DW, microwave with convection oven, induction cook top, small SS fridge, 42" upper white cabinets, quartz counters, updated bath vanity and lights, 2" faux blinds, and the original wood floors are awesome!. Smaller space well planned with private bedroom area. Some furniture included are a built in table for two with chairs, IKEA entertainment pieces, 55 TV wall mounted , bedroom TV 36 wall mounted with remotes, ceiling fans, tankless hot water heater. Laundry inside building at no charge. Water and parking included.

A $50 application fee, security $1050 deposit.

LOCATION! Walk to restaurants, bars, Publix, Lake Eola. Quiet quaint cobble stone street, 8 units, parking in rear one space.

Newly remodeled, SS microwave with convection cooking, DW, small fridge with freezer space, 2 TVs stay, pots for induction cooktop stay, glasses, flat wear, dishes. Washer/Dryer shared with 8 units located near this unit. Just bring bed and sofa, has a built in table for two. $1050 deposit, $50 application fee. 12 month lease.