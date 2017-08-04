All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

706 E PINE STREET E

706 E Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

706 E Pine Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Thornton Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Location...Location! - Thornton Park Studios. Charming Historic home built in 1936 consists of 8 studio units each approximately 400 sq feet. Unit #2 is located on first floor, quiet street within walking distance to Lake Eola, restaurants, night life, public transportation, Publix , Library, free LYMMO one block away. This unit was remodeled with stainless steel appliances, SS back splash, DW, microwave with convection oven, induction cook top, small SS fridge, 42" upper white cabinets, quartz counters, updated bath vanity and lights, 2" faux blinds, and the original wood floors are awesome!. Smaller space well planned with private bedroom area. Some furniture included are a built in table for two with chairs, IKEA entertainment pieces, 55 TV wall mounted , bedroom TV 36 wall mounted with remotes, ceiling fans, tankless hot water heater. Laundry inside building at no charge. Water and parking included.
A $50 application fee, security $1050 deposit.
LOCATION! Walk to restaurants, bars, Publix, Lake Eola. Quiet quaint cobble stone street, 8 units, parking in rear one space.
Newly remodeled, SS microwave with convection cooking, DW, small fridge with freezer space, 2 TVs stay, pots for induction cooktop stay, glasses, flat wear, dishes. Washer/Dryer shared with 8 units located near this unit. Just bring bed and sofa, has a built in table for two. $1050 deposit, $50 application fee. 12 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 E PINE STREET E have any available units?
706 E PINE STREET E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 E PINE STREET E have?
Some of 706 E PINE STREET E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 E PINE STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
706 E PINE STREET E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 E PINE STREET E pet-friendly?
No, 706 E PINE STREET E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 706 E PINE STREET E offer parking?
Yes, 706 E PINE STREET E does offer parking.
Does 706 E PINE STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 E PINE STREET E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 E PINE STREET E have a pool?
No, 706 E PINE STREET E does not have a pool.
Does 706 E PINE STREET E have accessible units?
No, 706 E PINE STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 706 E PINE STREET E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 E PINE STREET E has units with dishwashers.
