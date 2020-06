Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Gated community. This spectacular 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom 1,672 sq. ft. town home is a must see. Living room with plenty of space. One car garage attached. All appliances included. In the Dr. Phillips area, Restaurants and major shopping centers. APPLICATION FEE $100 ONLY. MOVE IN READY! MUST SEE TODAY!