7010 Lake Nona Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool

Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! The newest addition to the Lake Nona community. The residences combine modern luxury and sophistication with Lake Nona's focus on sustainability, health and wellness for an unmatched lifestyle.Each of the 279 apartment homes features open floor plans with high-end finishings across a variety of one, two and three bedroom floor plans. We embody the active, high-energy lifestyle Lake Nona is known for, with community-focused, resort-style amenities and entertainment options.