7010 Lake Nona Boulevard
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:31 PM

7010 Lake Nona Boulevard

7010 Lake Nona Blvd · (352) 336-9349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7010 Lake Nona Blvd, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,474

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 771 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! The newest addition to the Lake Nona community. The residences combine modern luxury and sophistication with Lake Nona's focus on sustainability, health and wellness for an unmatched lifestyle.Each of the 279 apartment homes features open floor plans with high-end finishings across a variety of one, two and three bedroom floor plans. We embody the active, high-energy lifestyle Lake Nona is known for, with community-focused, resort-style amenities and entertainment options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7010 Lake Nona Boulevard have any available units?
7010 Lake Nona Boulevard has a unit available for $1,474 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7010 Lake Nona Boulevard have?
Some of 7010 Lake Nona Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7010 Lake Nona Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7010 Lake Nona Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7010 Lake Nona Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7010 Lake Nona Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 7010 Lake Nona Boulevard offer parking?
No, 7010 Lake Nona Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 7010 Lake Nona Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7010 Lake Nona Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7010 Lake Nona Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 7010 Lake Nona Boulevard has a pool.
Does 7010 Lake Nona Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7010 Lake Nona Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7010 Lake Nona Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 7010 Lake Nona Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
