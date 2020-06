6973 Arnoldson St - 1

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated gym pool internet access

BRAND NEW APARTMENT SPECTACULAR!! MINUTES TO UCF AND UF, NEMOURS HOSPITAL, VA HOSPITAL BOXI PARK LAKE NONA. WITH MANY UPGRADES!!! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! THIS APARTMENT IS PRIVATE AND PERFECT FOR CANDIDATES AT MEDICAL SCHOOL AND PROFESSIONALS WHO NEED PEACE AND QUIET. EXTREMELY WELL LOCATE NEAR EXIT 417 AND CLOSE TO THE AIRPORT! THIS TRANQUIL HOME OVERLOOKS THE WATER, WITH A VERY HIGH-END GRANITE COUNTERTOPS! INCLUDED WATER, CABLE, SUPER HIGH-SPEED INTERNET(FIBER), INDIVIDUAL MAILBOX, INDIVIDUAL ELECTRICITY METER, CAR SPACE, FULL GYM, RESORT STYLE POOLS, BIKING PATHS, WALKING TRAILS AND AMAZING RESTAURANTS IN THE AREA... DON'T MISS THIS ONE! IT WILL GO QUICKLY.