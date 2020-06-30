6952 BRESCIA WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This outstanding property is located in the heart of Dr. Phillips in the gated community of "Tuscana". This beautiful 3 bedroom home with bonus room for den/office, formal dining, & living room, fireplace, volume ceilings this property screams elegance. The kitchen is appointed with granite counter tops, custom wood cabinets, and eating space overlooking the large outdoor patio and family room. The large master suite and bath are located on the first floor. Moving up the elegant stairway to the second floor are two additional bedrooms, loft, bonus room, second full bath, and a huge storage room, call today for a tour.