All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 6952 BRESCIA WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6952 BRESCIA WAY
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:07 AM

6952 BRESCIA WAY

6952 Brescia Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Florida Center
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6952 Brescia Way, Orlando, FL 32819
Florida Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This outstanding property is located in the heart of Dr. Phillips in the gated community of "Tuscana". This beautiful 3 bedroom home with bonus room for den/office, formal dining, & living room, fireplace, volume ceilings this property screams elegance. The kitchen is appointed with granite counter tops, custom wood cabinets, and eating space overlooking the large outdoor patio and family room. The large master suite and bath are located on the first floor. Moving up the elegant stairway to the second floor are two additional bedrooms, loft, bonus room, second full bath, and a huge storage room, call today for a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6952 BRESCIA WAY have any available units?
6952 BRESCIA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6952 BRESCIA WAY have?
Some of 6952 BRESCIA WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6952 BRESCIA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6952 BRESCIA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6952 BRESCIA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6952 BRESCIA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6952 BRESCIA WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6952 BRESCIA WAY offers parking.
Does 6952 BRESCIA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6952 BRESCIA WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6952 BRESCIA WAY have a pool?
No, 6952 BRESCIA WAY does not have a pool.
Does 6952 BRESCIA WAY have accessible units?
No, 6952 BRESCIA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6952 BRESCIA WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6952 BRESCIA WAY has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

55 WEST
55 West Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr
Orlando, FL 32812
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr
Orlando, FL 32826
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Bainbridge at Nona Place
12855 Sunstone Avenue
Orlando, FL 32832
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach