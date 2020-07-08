6874 SLAVEN DRIVE

Amenities

Premium end unit Mediterranean styled TOWNHOME in highly desirable Dr. PHILLIPS located in a quiet GATED community with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Location, location!! Drive into your one car garage and enter your townhome through the kitchen area. All of the bedrooms are located upstairs, with a half bath on the first floor. Master suite features an OVER-SIZED room with a large WALK-IN closet, dual vanity sinks with GARDEN TUB/shower, and is located towards the back of the townhome facing the mature landscaping. The kitchen overlooks the living/dining area, and comes equipped with GE appliances and cherry wood cabinets. The windows have been TINTED to help improve the efficiency of the townhome. Enjoy relaxing and grilling on your beautiful SCREENED PORCH surrounded by trees and a nice shaded area to walk your dogs. The community features a resort style POOL, cabana area, and courtyard to enjoy your fun weekend activities. Conveniently LOCATED near top rated schools, theme parks, interstate travels, and shopping. Infamous restaurant row is just minutes up the road! Buyer to verify information, measurements are approximate. Schedule a showing today! Stainless steel appliances will be included (not pictured). HOA approval and credit check required.