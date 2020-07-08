All apartments in Orlando
6874 SLAVEN DRIVE
6874 SLAVEN DRIVE

6874 Slaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6874 Slaven Drive, Orlando, FL 32819
Florida Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Premium end unit Mediterranean styled TOWNHOME in highly desirable Dr. PHILLIPS located in a quiet GATED community with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Location, location!! Drive into your one car garage and enter your townhome through the kitchen area. All of the bedrooms are located upstairs, with a half bath on the first floor. Master suite features an OVER-SIZED room with a large WALK-IN closet, dual vanity sinks with GARDEN TUB/shower, and is located towards the back of the townhome facing the mature landscaping. The kitchen overlooks the living/dining area, and comes equipped with GE appliances and cherry wood cabinets. The windows have been TINTED to help improve the efficiency of the townhome. Enjoy relaxing and grilling on your beautiful SCREENED PORCH surrounded by trees and a nice shaded area to walk your dogs. The community features a resort style POOL, cabana area, and courtyard to enjoy your fun weekend activities. Conveniently LOCATED near top rated schools, theme parks, interstate travels, and shopping. Infamous restaurant row is just minutes up the road! Buyer to verify information, measurements are approximate. Schedule a showing today! Stainless steel appliances will be included (not pictured). HOA approval and credit check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6874 SLAVEN DRIVE have any available units?
6874 SLAVEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6874 SLAVEN DRIVE have?
Some of 6874 SLAVEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6874 SLAVEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6874 SLAVEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6874 SLAVEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6874 SLAVEN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6874 SLAVEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6874 SLAVEN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6874 SLAVEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6874 SLAVEN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6874 SLAVEN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6874 SLAVEN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6874 SLAVEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6874 SLAVEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6874 SLAVEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6874 SLAVEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

