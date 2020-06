Amenities

Exquisite 4 bedroom, 3 and 1/2 bath home available for rent in a gated community in the heart of Dr. Phillips. This gorgeous home features wood look ceramic tile throughout the first floor and two master suites! Prepare gourmet meals in your spacious kitchen with breakfast nook and entertain guests in your elegant living room featuring 20 ft. ceilings. Neighborhood amenities include community pool and fitness center. Ideal location close to a variety of restaurants, shopping and Universal Studios! Call today for your private showing! *** NOT SHOWN IN PICTURES IS THE BRAND NEW BACKSPLASH ALONG WITH NEWER APPLIANCES!!!***