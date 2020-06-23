All apartments in Orlando
6847 SPERONE ST
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

6847 SPERONE ST

6847 Sperone Street · No Longer Available
Location

6847 Sperone Street, Orlando, FL 32819
Florida Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6847 SPERONE ST Available 09/01/19 2BED 2.5BATH Townhome For Rent in Dr. Phillips Orlando - Beautiful Townhome located in Dr. Phillips ib the gated community of Vistas at Phillips Commons. This spacious, open floor plan features a large master bedroom, kitchen featuring 42 cabinets with granite counters and a screen enclosed patio. Located within minutes of shopping and restaurants, and easy access to I-4. Additional HOA approval is required and can take up to 10 days. Please contact us at 407-219-3373 or christopher@hamptonandhampton.com. Small pets allowed ($300 Non-refundable Pet Fee).

(RLNE3370475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6847 SPERONE ST have any available units?
6847 SPERONE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6847 SPERONE ST have?
Some of 6847 SPERONE ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6847 SPERONE ST currently offering any rent specials?
6847 SPERONE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6847 SPERONE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 6847 SPERONE ST is pet friendly.
Does 6847 SPERONE ST offer parking?
Yes, 6847 SPERONE ST offers parking.
Does 6847 SPERONE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6847 SPERONE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6847 SPERONE ST have a pool?
Yes, 6847 SPERONE ST has a pool.
Does 6847 SPERONE ST have accessible units?
No, 6847 SPERONE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6847 SPERONE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 6847 SPERONE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
