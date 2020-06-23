Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6847 SPERONE ST Available 09/01/19 2BED 2.5BATH Townhome For Rent in Dr. Phillips Orlando - Beautiful Townhome located in Dr. Phillips ib the gated community of Vistas at Phillips Commons. This spacious, open floor plan features a large master bedroom, kitchen featuring 42 cabinets with granite counters and a screen enclosed patio. Located within minutes of shopping and restaurants, and easy access to I-4. Additional HOA approval is required and can take up to 10 days. Please contact us at 407-219-3373 or christopher@hamptonandhampton.com. Small pets allowed ($300 Non-refundable Pet Fee).



