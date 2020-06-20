6664 S GOLDENROD ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage volleyball court

A beautiful condo in the great gated neighborhood of Carter Glen. Spacious second story some with 1 car garage. Stairs lead to the open living and dining room. Two sliding doors lead to an outside patio. The kitchen has a breakfast bar. The master suite features a walk-in closet and bath. Washer and dryer included! The Carter Glen community offers a sparkling pool, clubhouse with a fitness center, tot lot, volleyball court and BBQ area. Conveniently located. Just minutes to the new UCF Medical School, Lake Nona, minutes from the airport, and Downtown Orlando. This is a great condo at a great value. Will not last. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet Friendly property (w/owner approval and non-refundable pet deposit).