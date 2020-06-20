All apartments in Orlando
6664 S GOLDENROD ROAD
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:55 AM

6664 S GOLDENROD ROAD

6664 Goldenrod Road · No Longer Available
Location

6664 Goldenrod Road, Orlando, FL 32822
Airport North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
A beautiful condo in the great gated neighborhood of Carter Glen. Spacious second story some with 1 car garage. Stairs lead to the open living and dining room. Two sliding doors lead to an outside patio. The kitchen has a breakfast bar. The master suite features a walk-in closet and bath. Washer and dryer included! The Carter Glen community offers a sparkling pool, clubhouse with a fitness center, tot lot, volleyball court and BBQ area. Conveniently located. Just minutes to the new UCF Medical School, Lake Nona, minutes from the airport, and Downtown Orlando. This is a great condo at a great value. Will not last. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet Friendly property (w/owner approval and non-refundable pet deposit).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6664 S GOLDENROD ROAD have any available units?
6664 S GOLDENROD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6664 S GOLDENROD ROAD have?
Some of 6664 S GOLDENROD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6664 S GOLDENROD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6664 S GOLDENROD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6664 S GOLDENROD ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6664 S GOLDENROD ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 6664 S GOLDENROD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6664 S GOLDENROD ROAD offers parking.
Does 6664 S GOLDENROD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6664 S GOLDENROD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6664 S GOLDENROD ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 6664 S GOLDENROD ROAD has a pool.
Does 6664 S GOLDENROD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6664 S GOLDENROD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6664 S GOLDENROD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6664 S GOLDENROD ROAD has units with dishwashers.

