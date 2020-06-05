All apartments in Orlando
6648 TIME SQUARE AVENUE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 10:56 AM

6648 TIME SQUARE AVENUE

6648 Time Square Avenue · (813) 716-1969
Location

6648 Time Square Avenue, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1548 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
Come see this very spacious and well cared for Townhouse located in the highly desirable community of The Hamptons at Metrowest! Boasting 2 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths and an attached 2 car garage, this home has all the space you need! Second story (which is the above the two car garage) features Kitchen with breakfast bar, 1/2 bath, dining area, and open concept living room. Third story has two bedrooms, one of them being the master bedroom with an attached master bath and an additional full bathroom. Experience RESORT STYLE LIVING in one of Orlando's most Picturesque areas. 15 Min from downtown and Disney. 10 Min from Mall at Millennia & Turnpike, few mins to Universal. This Gated Community has a w/24HR Armed and Manned Guard post, a Village Square with Brazilian Cafe and Marketplace, The infamous Teak Bar and Grill, an expansive 4000 sq ft Fitness Center, 2 Swimming pools both with a hot tub Jacuzzi, indoor climate controlled Basketball/Volleyball court, Residence Club w/billiard tables , Business Center, walking trails along Turkey Lake, Boat Ramp, Fishing Pier, and BBQ/Picnic areas along the lake and throughout the community and much more!!!! Make this your home today! Available August 01, 2020! Call Today to View!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6648 TIME SQUARE AVENUE have any available units?
6648 TIME SQUARE AVENUE has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6648 TIME SQUARE AVENUE have?
Some of 6648 TIME SQUARE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6648 TIME SQUARE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6648 TIME SQUARE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6648 TIME SQUARE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6648 TIME SQUARE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6648 TIME SQUARE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6648 TIME SQUARE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6648 TIME SQUARE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6648 TIME SQUARE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6648 TIME SQUARE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 6648 TIME SQUARE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 6648 TIME SQUARE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6648 TIME SQUARE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6648 TIME SQUARE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6648 TIME SQUARE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
