6648 TIME SQUARE AVENUE

Come see this very spacious and well cared for Townhouse located in the highly desirable community of The Hamptons at Metrowest! Boasting 2 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths and an attached 2 car garage, this home has all the space you need! Second story (which is the above the two car garage) features Kitchen with breakfast bar, 1/2 bath, dining area, and open concept living room. Third story has two bedrooms, one of them being the master bedroom with an attached master bath and an additional full bathroom. Experience RESORT STYLE LIVING in one of Orlando's most Picturesque areas. 15 Min from downtown and Disney. 10 Min from Mall at Millennia & Turnpike, few mins to Universal. This Gated Community has a w/24HR Armed and Manned Guard post, a Village Square with Brazilian Cafe and Marketplace, The infamous Teak Bar and Grill, an expansive 4000 sq ft Fitness Center, 2 Swimming pools both with a hot tub Jacuzzi, indoor climate controlled Basketball/Volleyball court, Residence Club w/billiard tables , Business Center, walking trails along Turkey Lake, Boat Ramp, Fishing Pier, and BBQ/Picnic areas along the lake and throughout the community and much more!!!! Make this your home today! Available August 01, 2020! Call Today to View!