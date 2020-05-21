All apartments in Orlando
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

6620 S. GOLDENROD RD #108A ORANGE COUNTY

6620 S Goldenrod Road
Location

6620 S Goldenrod Road, Orlando, FL 32822
Airport North

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Two Bedroom Townhome for Rent at Carter Glen - Excellent two bedroom town home available immediately at Carter Glen. Fantastic split floor plan layout with attached single car garage. Unit features vaulted ceilings, upgraded appliances and cabinets. Rent includes full size washer and dryer. Carter Glen is a wonderful gated community where residents can enjoy many amenities including a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, tot lot and BBQ area. Conveniently located near the Orlando International Airport with easy access to 417, 528 and the 408 expressways. Many restaurants, recreation and shopping are just minutes away in the Lee Vista Area.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3333134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6620 S. GOLDENROD RD #108A ORANGE COUNTY have any available units?
6620 S. GOLDENROD RD #108A ORANGE COUNTY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6620 S. GOLDENROD RD #108A ORANGE COUNTY have?
Some of 6620 S. GOLDENROD RD #108A ORANGE COUNTY's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6620 S. GOLDENROD RD #108A ORANGE COUNTY currently offering any rent specials?
6620 S. GOLDENROD RD #108A ORANGE COUNTY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6620 S. GOLDENROD RD #108A ORANGE COUNTY pet-friendly?
No, 6620 S. GOLDENROD RD #108A ORANGE COUNTY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6620 S. GOLDENROD RD #108A ORANGE COUNTY offer parking?
Yes, 6620 S. GOLDENROD RD #108A ORANGE COUNTY offers parking.
Does 6620 S. GOLDENROD RD #108A ORANGE COUNTY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6620 S. GOLDENROD RD #108A ORANGE COUNTY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6620 S. GOLDENROD RD #108A ORANGE COUNTY have a pool?
Yes, 6620 S. GOLDENROD RD #108A ORANGE COUNTY has a pool.
Does 6620 S. GOLDENROD RD #108A ORANGE COUNTY have accessible units?
No, 6620 S. GOLDENROD RD #108A ORANGE COUNTY does not have accessible units.
Does 6620 S. GOLDENROD RD #108A ORANGE COUNTY have units with dishwashers?
No, 6620 S. GOLDENROD RD #108A ORANGE COUNTY does not have units with dishwashers.
