6620 S. GOLDENROD RD #108A ORANGE COUNTY

Two Bedroom Townhome for Rent at Carter Glen - Excellent two bedroom town home available immediately at Carter Glen. Fantastic split floor plan layout with attached single car garage. Unit features vaulted ceilings, upgraded appliances and cabinets. Rent includes full size washer and dryer. Carter Glen is a wonderful gated community where residents can enjoy many amenities including a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, tot lot and BBQ area. Conveniently located near the Orlando International Airport with easy access to 417, 528 and the 408 expressways. Many restaurants, recreation and shopping are just minutes away in the Lee Vista Area.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3333134)