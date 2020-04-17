6611 Time Square Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking pool garage

Great 2 bed/2.5 bath tri-level located in the Heart of Metrowest! Beautiful planned community with tranquil surroundings and all the convenience of urban living. Unit is stocked with all appliances including washer and dryer. New wood laminate installed in living room, dining room and half bath. Bedrooms upstairs with carpet and built-in desk area in the hallway. Water and garbage included in rent! 2-car garage! The Hamptons community has wonderful features such as a 24 hour guard gate entry, 4000 sq ft fitness center, 2 spas, 2 swimming pools, indoor basketball court, fishing deck, boat ramp and more! Location is close to the theme parks, shopping, restaurants, etc. Great schools! Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

