6611 Time Square Avenue
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:53 PM

6611 Time Square Avenue

6611 Time Square Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6611 Time Square Avenue, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
Great 2 bed/2.5 bath tri-level located in the Heart of Metrowest! Beautiful planned community with tranquil surroundings and all the convenience of urban living. Unit is stocked with all appliances including washer and dryer. New wood laminate installed in living room, dining room and half bath. Bedrooms upstairs with carpet and built-in desk area in the hallway. Water and garbage included in rent! 2-car garage! The Hamptons community has wonderful features such as a 24 hour guard gate entry, 4000 sq ft fitness center, 2 spas, 2 swimming pools, indoor basketball court, fishing deck, boat ramp and more! Location is close to the theme parks, shopping, restaurants, etc. Great schools! Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

